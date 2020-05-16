The Morrison County Board of Commissioners declared May as Mental health Awareness Month acknowledging mental illness as a treatable disease impacting a variety of people regardless of age or social status.
“Stigma, negative stereotyping, and prejudices erode the confidence that mental disorders are real, treatable health conditions. Thus impeding a person in getting the help they need and impose attitudinal, structural, and financial barriers to effective treatment and
Recovery,” the Board declared.
The Social Services team will have around 50 signs placed throughout the county near schools and businesses stating its awareness of mental illness and listing resources for those who may need them.
“We know that mental health is significantly impacted by where we’re at today causing a lot of added stress and anxiety for many different reasons,” said Social Services supervisor Penny Pesta. “Our day today looks a lot different even than it would three months ago.”
In making the declaration, the Social Services team updated the Board on their adult mental health services and the way some interactions have changed due to precautions around the coronavirus pandemic.
The county offers a variety of mental health services and resources for anyone in need and is still providing support via phone, video call or even in person, at a safe physical distance. If the county cannot provide certain services, they are able to refer clients to external providers.
“Morrison County provides adult mental health case management for individuals who meet a serious and persistent mental illness status,” Pesta said.
In 2019, revenue for the program saw a great increase since the county was the recipient of a large grant from the state providing $659,000 to fund community support services (CSP). The two-year grant is used to fund education, transportation, case management and more to those without insurance, said Pesta. By March 30 of this year, Social Services provided CSP services to 29 people.
Pesta said 51% of the grant has been used with less than half the grant period left, meaning at this time they are under spent.
“The services have been utilized well and are meeting the needs of the residents of Morrison County,” she said.
Since all people can be dealing with added mental health stresses from the COVID-19 pandemic, Pesta wanted to provide some tips to decrease those impacts on residents.
“Managing how you consume information, If you are watching information that is making you very very upset and or non-reliable, really monitor how you’re managing how that information is coming in,” she said.
Also following a daily routine, scheduling exercise or outdoor time, using free time for meaningful activities and staying connected are all ways to reduce the changes in place due to the virus.
“We know that this looks different but we also know how vital it is for people to maintain human and social connections,” said Pesta. “It is imperative for people’s mental well being to maintain those connections however possible.”
To help with those connections, Pesta said the Social Services case managers have contacted all their clients to offer additional support during this unusual time. Normally a case manager would visit with a client monthly, but 20% of clients asked for weekly visits and another 15% asked for bi-weekly check-ins, and their case managers are obliging.
“It takes special people to do what you’re doing,” said Commissioner Jeff Jelinski.
If phone or video call isn’t an option, Pesta said some providers are packing a lawn chair and sitting outdoors, at a distance, to consult with their client and keep that connection.
Another option for staying connected is utilizing the virtual peer support network provided by Wellness in the Woods, a service funded by the region five adult mental health initiative. The service is available to anyone and more information can be found on the county’s Facebook page or the region five mental health web page.
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Declared the week of May 17 to 23 as Emergency Medical Services week in honor of emergency response employees;
• Approved changes for Social Services in determining fees for parents of children in out of home placement;
• Accepted the Next Generation 911 Geographic information Systems grant of $28,188 to support emergency services;
• Approved a conditional use permit for Jeff Hardy’s Hardy Lake Lena Resort to build a 160-site campground over three years;
• Reappointed Steve Backowski as the county engineer through May 31, 2024;
• Supported a letter from the county asking Gov. Tim Walz to reopen small businesses contingent upon CDC and other safety guidelines; and
• Renewed a maintenance agreement with Crow Wing County for a shared 3.8 miles of highway of which Morrison County is responsible for 1.4 miles of maintenance.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is Tuesday, May 19, at 8:30 a.m. in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.
The meeting will be livestreamed.
