In an effort to define its role, the County Board issued a guideline to increase resident awareness of its abilities as a non-partisan entity, Tuesday.
“What the intent of this was to really make sure that we’re spending our time and effort working on county business and county related business instead of that which isn’t,” said County Administrator Deb Gruber.
The guidelines will provide Gruber and the Board direction on what issues to address. Gruber said the county has spent time and resources on issues that aren’t “in the county’s wheelhouse.”
“This I thought was a good outline in terms of really defining that it is our business and how I would go about working to make sure that you guys have at your table what you ought to have at your table,” she said.
“The Morrison County Board is a nonpartisan body that does not advocate for or against positions or policies that do not have a direct, unambiguous and explicit relationship to the county’s programs, services, policies or budgets,” as written in the resolution.
Some areas the County Board takes action on include: approval of county policies, budgets, advertising for bids and proposals, committee appointments, comprehensive plans, rezoning, permits, employment policies, elected official salaries and enacting a State of Emergency.
However, any issue brought to Gruber will be passed on to the commissioners, who usually are the first to be contacted for requests by residents. The guideline, while not a concrete rule, will ensure that the Board uses its time and resources to operate within its capacity and ability to effect policy in the county.
“I don’t think in any way shape or form does this say we don’t listen to people about what it is they have to say,” Gruber said. “In fact I think we do a really good job. I know you as a Board do an excellent job about listening to your constituents; it’s about defining what our role is.”
The County Board will not issue proclamations or resolutions for issues not required by state or federal law, such as those that would express opinions on politics or other areas of controversy, or in any area with no explicit relation to county services, according to the resolution.
Anyone wanting to present or provide information to the County Board may contact a board member or Gruber.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.