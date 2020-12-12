The Morrison County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 in favor of giving itself a 3% cost of living adjustment (COLA) raise at Tuesday’s meeting.
Commissioners Jeffrey Jelinski, Randy Winscher and Mike Wilson voted in favor of the raise, while Mike LeMieur and Greg Blaine were against the adjustment. The measure brings the commissioners’ salaries to $33,862.40 in 2021.
Commissioners are also eligible for health insurance through the county. Depending on the plan, the county pays anywhere from $754 to $1,595.34 per month toward coverage.
The commissioners are not, however, given a per diem. They can get reimbursed for mileage and other expenses when traveling out of town.
According to County Administrator Deb Gruber, the adjustment is made, in part, to keep the commissioners’ pay on schedule with other county employees — union and non-union — as well as to keep their salaries competitive with similar counties.
“When you have a mix of union and non-union, it behooves the organization to remain consistent in what they offer staff for benefits and wages,” Gruber said. “This approach ensures a harmonious organization, and those patterns are also taken into consideration when it comes to settling contracts through mediation or interest arbitration, which a few essential groups are subject to. Another component that comes into play when looking at wages in public employment is comparable market pay.”
She said the process is not an easy one, since state statute requires commissioners to set their own salaries.
Blaine said during the discussion that he felt giving an across-the-board 3% COLA made keeping the levy at 0% difficult.
“Three percent seems to keep coming up in our discussion today and in a lot of our contracts and that going forward,” he said. “The only thing I’ll say in reference to, when we look at all of these contracts and all of this compensation and use 3%, this is a reminder to all of us here that it’s really hard to have a 0% levy increase when we keep agreeing to 3% on every contract for service or compensation rate. We have to remember that as leaders. It’s hard to come back and say, when we start the budget process, that we want to have a 0% levy increase when we’ve committed a 3% COLA to all of our personnel, including ourselves.”
Winscher said for those reasons, he is looking forward to contracts being re-negogiated in 2022.
“We always have a hard time voting ourselves for a raise, or for other people,” he said. “I’m very delighted that everything is coming due the end of 2022. Whether it’s the unions, the non-unions, even the county commissioners, so we can address this to one whole broad thing when we do these discussions. Now, again, if we don’t take it or we don’t give it to this or that, well, it’s because this other union is coming due, they got it. That’s why I’m so happy that in 2022, that everyone’s will be coming due at the same time so we can have a further discussion.”
Gruber said her office regularly looks at comparable counties to ensure Morrison County is competitive in recruiting employees. That includes getting strong candidates for the Board of Commissioners.
She added that the work of a county commissioner is not an easy job.
“Commissioners do valuable work for this organization,” she said. “They are ultimately responsible for a $55 million annual budget, nearly 300 staff and countless state and federal mandates. Ensuring their position remains competitive and appropriately compensated is important to attract and retain qualified individuals interested in doing the work.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.