As those in power around the country attempt to relieve financial burdens placed on Americans due to the coronavirus pandemic by waiving late fees, forgoing evictions and deferring loan payments, local officials have been working to do the same on a smaller scale.
Cities have done what they can at their level, but with property taxes due May 15, counties are waiting to see if the state Legislature will decide what penalties or relief efforts, if any, they will be required to enforce. If not, the County Board discussed at its Tuesday planning session what the county could do if the state decides not to take action.
Auditor Treasurer Chelsea Robinson said that any taxes collected on or before May 15 will be settled out to schools, cities and other entities on May 24, June 5 and July 5. Any late payments are not settled until the following October, November and December, a standard procedure, she said.
In May of 2019, the county collected around $22 million in property taxes.
“One week prior to May 15 we collected $11.6 million so half of recollection comes in the week before the due date. On the due date itself we collected $6.5 million so about 1/4 of our collection in the spring is collected on the due date,” she said.
With those numbers in mind and after speaking with other counties, Robinson suggested possible adjustments take place after the due date. One option would be to reduce the standard 4% penalty to 1% from May 16 to June 30, increasing it to 2% from July 1 to July 31. After Aug. 1, penalties would return to state standards, between 6% and 10% depending on the property type.
A second option, she said, would be to forgo all penalties until July 15, although she said if the county would abate penalties, she would ask the date be adjusted to the end of the month for ease of processing. Meaning penalties could be waived until either June 30 or July 31.
The intent of either option is to help struggling businesses or residents with limited cash flow in light of the COVID-19 economic setbacks. The county would still hope that those who are able would pay their taxes on time.
Although both options are speculative until the county knows if the state will take action, the commissioners voiced more agreement with lower penalty rates, instead of forgoing them altogether. They discussed that a lower rate would help those truly in need without encouraging any late payments if the penalty were to be waived entirely.
For now, Robinson said they will keep the discussion open until further information is provided.
