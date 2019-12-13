Nicole Kern, Community Corrections coordinator for Morrison County, presented an update on the county’s Drug Court Program to the County Board, Thursday. She was accompanied by graduate, Melissa Hilmerson, who has been sober for 26 1/2 months.
Hilmerson, a mother of five, said drug court saved her life.
“I know for a fact that if it wasn’t for them, I would be dead by now,” she said.
Hilmerson told the County Board that her addiction to heroin start six years ago.
Hilmerson said her use escalated quickly and at one point she ended up being involved in a Children in Need of Protection or Services (CHIPS) case.
“It destroyed my life,” she said.
After her children were designated to be CHIPS, Hilmerson entered multiple treatment programs from which she didn’t graduate. That ultimately led to the loss of her children.
“I quickly spiraled even worse than before. I had so much shame, guilt, self hatred and I was totally isolated. I hadn’t spoken to my family in over two years prior to entering Drug Court, I had no relationship with my kids,” Hilmerson said.
Before Drug Court Hilmerson overdosed twice. Once she said it was so bad she needed three shots of narcan just to revive her.
“So I was headed nowhere fast,” she said.
What brought her to Drug Court was a fifth degree felony drug charge. The program is often an alternative to serving jail time.
“Right from the get-go you have this group of people who believe in you,” Hilmerson said. “They’re there for you at any moment of the day.”
When she first got an information pamphlet about the program, Hilmerson recalled feeling at ease with the program being split up into phases. She said it made it less overwhelming.
“There were a few people there that I had used with and seeing how far they had come when I was just starting I was like, ‘This might actually work,’” Hilmerson said.
Now a year out from her graduation, Hilmerson, who got pregnant while in the program, has custody of her youngest child, sees her other children often, has a full-time job and is engaged to be married.
Throughout her speech, she credited all of the people working for the program.
The Drug Court program began in 2014, and has had 64 participants in the last five years; 22 of those graduated. Of the 22 graduates, 20 are employed and 18 are employed full-time.
The program is only available to, and best serves, those with a felony charge who are high risk, high need cases, Kern said.
Drug Court participants have supportive supervision, stable living environment, assistance with obtaining a driver’s license and reduced recidivism rates, Kern said.
The program is tough, according to Kern. Participants are subject to random drug and alcohol testing twice a week, they also have curfews and have to call a whereabouts line every time they leave home.
Kern said it’s not as simple as that, however, and broke it down into reporting when they leave home, when they arrive at their destination, when they’re at the destination, when they’re leaving the destination, and so on.
When they’re new to the program, participants have to appear before a judge three times a week to discuss their situations.
Kern said that a violation like failing a drug test does not mean a participant is out of the program, and that the Drug Court understands that people will have slip ups.
She also said that the program is a better alternative to jail for participants and taxpayers. Each day a person spends in jail costs an average of $100 a day. Which costs taxpayers. Kern said Drug Court keeps people out of jail and increases rehabilitative support.
“So drug court is a great way for a probation agent, Social Services and an entire team to kind of wrap that person up in services and help them be successful,” Kern said.
Funding for the Drug Court comes from the county, state treatment court and supplemental grants. However, Kern said state funding is dwindling, so there may be a future discussion about the county providing more support.
