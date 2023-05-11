Commissioners put emotion aside to abide by county
ordinances
The County Board had a pivotal decision to make for a local thrift shop, Tuesday.
After an evening of emotional testimony at the Planning Commission’s May 2 public hearing, the decision before the County Board was whether to extend the interim use permit (IUP) for Julie Leikvoll to operate “Labor of Love.” It is a home extended business, as Leikvoll operates the thrift store out of sheds on her property.
The thrift store, located on her 5.26-acre property on Grouse Road (County Road 213) in Little Falls, is set in a rural residential area, hence the IUP was required for it to operate.
The “after-the-fact” IUP was approved by the commissioners in May 2022, with conditions, and, for a period of one year. That was after neighbors complained about the traffic, signs and disruptions, calling it a perpetual garage sale, which prompted the application for an IUP.
Since Leikvoll’s IUP expires May 24, in a new application, she requested not only that the IUP be extended for as long as she owned the property, but also that the hours be extended from the 21 hours she is currently permitted to 40.
Planning Commission members heard nearly 30 residents speak in favor of extending Leikvoll’s IUP during a public hearing, May 2. They shared how they’d been helped by Leikvoll and how they have sent people to be helped. One gentleman asked the Planning Commission to make an exception to keep the business going and one called Leikvoll “The Mother Teresa of Morrison County.”
Two letters were sent asking the permit not be extended and one person spoke against the IUP.
The Planning Commission voted 4-1 to recommend the extension for as long as Leikvoll owned the property, but no recommendation was made regarding extending the hours. Dave Stish was the lone nay vote for the Planning Commission, with Clint Kathrein, Marvin Trettel, Brent Lindgren and John Kunelius, voting in favor.
Planning Commission members noted that while they agreed with the mission of Labor of Love, their job as a commission was to determine whether the scope fit within the rural residential zoning of the county. The county lays out a set of criteria to meet in order to make that determination.
The Morrison County Commissioners either attended the Planning Commission or viewed the video of it on YouTube. Tuesday, several said they watched it a second time.
Commissioner Mike LeMieur, who lives on Grouse Road, opened discussion, noting the May 2 Planning Commission was a lengthy one. He attended the meeting and watched again on YouTube to go through what Planning Commission members had received from neighbors and heard from individuals.
LeMieur said he received multiple Facebook posts made by Leikvoll, which he said were irrelevant, regarding days she was open that she was not supposed to be.
“The fact of the matter is, Dave Stish on the Planning Commission hit it on the head,” LeMieur said — the Planning Commission does not vote by emotion, but according to the county’s ordinances, he had said.
LeMieur noted that .6% of the county is zoned as rural residential.
“A retail establishment in a rural area doesn’t belong,” he said.
Since Leikvoll’s request was for 40 hours, instead of the 21 the thrift store is now open, LeMieur said it had morphed into something more.
While there are many volunteers, LeMieur said the limit of employees to five (from the May 2022 IUP), wasn’t just because employees were paid, but because of the traffic they generated.
As far as traffic is concerned, Public Works Director Tony Hennen, who had sent a letter to the Planning Commission, told the County Board it was not his job to be for or against the business. It was his job simply to provide the Planning Commission and County Board with factual data to help make a decision.
Hennen clarified he told the Planning Commission that Morrison County Road 213 is classified as a major collector, the area parallels the Mississippi River and is a scenic and recreational area and more. He said he hadn’t received any negative comments about the business operating under the IUP last year. He said with all businesses that require parking off the highway, he requested that people not be allowed to park on the highway or right of way, which can create issues for pedestrians, traffic using that road and the people using that business going in and out. He said it didn’t appear to be an issue, but if the business continues to expand, the county would need to determine whether access was adequate.
Since Leikvoll had asked to extend hours of the thrift store to 40, Commissioner Bobby Kasper said he knew it was one of the heartburn issues in a rural area, but asked whether the Board could downsize or amend that.
Land Services Director Amy Kowalzek said the County Board generally considered what the request is, and the Board can put conditions on the request, but did not have the ability to amend the application.
Kasper said his rationale was that, in speaking with the powers that be, he understood there were no full-time businesses in rural residential areas and the IUPs were developed with thought put into them.
Commissioner Randy Winscher said he was asked recently how the Board could determine whether someone was lying or telling the truth (on their application for an IUP).
Winscher said it was a great question.
“We’re getting questions that whatever a person said was not truthful — how do we know if they’re truthful? We have to look at the ordinance. It should have nothing to do with emotions,” he said.
“We have ordinances to look at — this is rural residential,” Winscher said.
Board Chair Jeffrey Jelinski asked Kowalzek how many applicants the county could give a conditional use permit (CUP) or an IUP to, county-wide, in all zoning districts.
He said he was not aware of any businesses granted an IUP that are full-time. Generally they were incidental and maybe a few days a month and a few of them are seasonal, that are classified home-extended businesses.
Kowalzek said those were not home-extended businesses, because almost all of the home-extended IUPs were in the ag zone.
Commissioner Greg Blaine asked about the broader scale of the CUPs and IUPs granted in rural residential areas.
Kowalzek said .6% of the county has a rural residential zoning assigned to it and most of the CUPs granted over the years in the rural residential district are really for mobile homes.
“Way back, we required a CUP to establish a mobile home,” she said and believed there were 21 — most of them mobile homes and several occasional businesses.
Some of those are no longer in effect, she said. The county’s records go back to the mid-1980s, so from the mid-1980s to now, there are only a handful of CUPs.
“This is (Labor of Love) the only IUP within a rural residential district,” she said.
Blaine asked whether his understanding was correct in that CUPs and IUPs in rural residential districts were very limited, and limited in operation or days. Kowalzek confirmed that was the case.
“This kind of gets to the meat of what we’re after here, and that is whether or not, or how does, a business fit within the rural residential area of the county,” Blaine said.
During the public hearing at the Planning Commission, Blaine said he felt it could have strayed a bit in the emotion of the evening.
Blaine said he watched the recording of the meeting again Monday night, and a lot of the testimony focused on the mission and activity at Labor Love versus the task at hand — to make a determination about whether or not business activity should be extended or expanded at the level requested was a correct fit within that zoning district.
“I think this can be a challenge at times, especially when we have large crowds and there’s a lot of emotional testimony given about what goes on there,” Blaine said. “It’s our responsibility to be able to separate emotion from the task at hand and the work at hand.”
Last year, when the IUP was granted for a year with conditions, Blaine said he viewed it as an opportunity to test the waters for a year to see what would happen. That’s why the conditions of three days and limited hours of operation were placed.
He said he was a bit dismayed with the rhetoric at the public hearing that asked the Planning Commission to “quote ‘find a way around’ this ordinance to allow the applicant their wishes.”
Blaine said it made him wonder if there was confusion by some attending. This was not a variance request, he said, that’s what happens at the Board of Adjustments — addressing things that are non-conforming.
“But this was not a variance request. This was a Planning Commission IUP. Furthermore, it is not our right or responsibility to find ways around rule or ordinance or law — for anyone,” Blaine said.
“Regardless of how saintly an activity may be taking place there by the applicant, it doesn’t relieve them from the rule of law — and our ordinances are our rule of law within Morrison County,” he said.
“We can’t, and we don’t, make exceptions based on character. Part of our mission here at Morrison County is we treat everyone the same,” Blaine said. “So, saints and sinners are treated equally here.
“So, that leads us back to what this expansion does and I think in some of the testimony and some of the finding of fact, this was identified that there is impact. The request that is being made by the applicant now, with the expansion of hours and especially expansion of days going into the weekend, has an impact on neighboring property and neighbors,” Blaine said. He added it may be a greater impact than what was viewed or testified to as to what has taken place over the last year.
“I think that has to be taken into consideration in our decision-making here,” Blaine said.
Blaine said he felt the request for an expansion of the hours and days of the business really emphasized the need for it to be located within a business district.
Those districts are designated within community plans to benefit both business owners and patrons, allowing for opportunities to address traffic flow, public safety, parking and other things, Blaine said.
With the testimony given, Blaine said he believed this was a growing business and a growing opportunity.
“This expansion of the business or growth of business, now gets us to the point where it’s outgrowing its ability to habitate within the rural residential district,” Blaine said.
In other meetings, where a CUP or IUP was requested, Blaine said a business owner was asked what would happen if they needed to be open more than occasionally, which was what the business had requested, if their business really took off.
“The response was, at that point in time, we will be looking at space within the city of Little Falls within the business district,” Blaine said. “I can’t get that point out of my head in relationship to what we’re dealing with here today with this issue.”
Winscher said this was a rough decision, but there are many organizations that do good in the community.
“I look at Randall. I mean, look at all the people who stepped up to help them all out. This is just one thing and it’s making it sound like there’s only one person to turn to,” he said, citing churches as one example of places to seek help.
“We do so many things to help the less fortunate out if they need it,” he said. “Trying to bring that emotion back out of it — ‘Oh boy, the county is going to come to an end.’ There’s lots of good people in the county ... the world is not going to come to an end whether it’s approved or denied.”
Kasper made the motion to grant the IUP and to add the request for a five-day week, Tuesday through Saturday, seven hours a day. The motion died for lack of a second.
LeMieur said as he went through the questions that need to be answered to qualify the IUP, he said there was no way to answer the questions in a way that would qualify the IUP.
He moved to deny the request. Blaine seconded and that motion carried 4-1, with Kasper the lone nay vote.
Leikvoll’s current permit expires May 24. With the vote against an IUP for Labor of Love, she will have to close down her thrift store at that location.
