The month of May was declared Vulnerable Adult Abuse Awareness and Prevention month by the County Board, Tuesday.
A vulnerable adult is someone over the age of 18 living in a congregate care facility, adult foster care, or receiving adult home care. They may also be someone physically or mental disabled with impairments impacting their ability to care for themselves without assistance or supervision. Many of these adults are unable to protect themselves from maltreatment.
According to the Minnesota Attorney General, Keith Ellison, a disabled person is 10 times more likely to experience abuse than a non disabled person. Nearly 40% of abuse reports in the state have accused caregivers of neglect.
Abuse of the elderly and disabled is a widespread issue affecting hundreds of thousands of people in the United States, with abuse being under-reported due to fear or shame, according to the declaration. The county citizens are urged to work together to prevent abuse and neglect of those vulnerable adults.
Maltreatment includes physical, emotional and sexual abuse, failing to provide necessary food, shelter, clothing, health care or supervision as well as Financial exploitation, including theft or withholding of assests or use of assets not for the vulnerable adult’s benefit.
Morrison County Social Services noted receiving 230 adult maltreatment reports in 2019, with 62 qualifying for investigation, compared to 218 reports in 2018, with 43 cases opening up into investigation.
The three most common types of mistreatment include financial exploitation, caregiver neglect and self neglect, according to Social Services. Staff also noted seeing an increase in emergency protective reports, which must have a response within 24 hours.
Social Services noted those vulnerable adults in congregate living facilities at even greater risk during the coronavirus pandemic. In 2017, there were three nursing homes, 14 assisted living facilities and 42 adult foster care homes in the county, with more than 500 beds and in turn people at a greater risk of contracting the virus not only due to age and vulnerable conditions, but due to their close living quarters and the frequent movement of young and possibly asymptomatic caregivers.
Nearly 30% of the positive reported COVID-19 cases in Minnesota or suspected to be from congregate living facilities and over 60% of the confirmed cases presented in people over the age of 45.
The county is making a point to reach out to those at risk including seniors living alone and without social media communication options, to spread awareness about COVID-19 protection measures.
To report a suspected case of vulnerable adult abuse, a resident can contact county social services or the The Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center (MAARC) at, 1 (844) 880-1574.
