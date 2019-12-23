The Morrison County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday, to keep September’s proposed 2020 levy increase of 1.28%.
“Whether it’s good or bad. I believe we’re the lowest county in the state of Minnesota for a levy of 1.28%. We watch our dollars and cents here,” said Board Chair Randy Winscher.
Finance Director Steve Messerschmidt presented the 2020 levy increase of $19.1 million as part of the total budget at $50.3 million, a 6.67% increase from last year’s total budget of $47.2 million .
The increase is largely due to the $1.5 million construction of a new cell at the county landfill. This increased the solid waste fund budget from $3 million in 2019 to $4.4 million in 2020, an increase of 47.69%.
The Board also approved the Morrison County Housing and Redevelopment Authority levy of $40,000.
“You can tell that money has been managed very well throughout all the departments of county government, that we have funds in place to allow for construction that would make a market difference in budget this coming year over this past year. I think those are good things and I think it’s necessary to note those things,” said Commissioner Greg Blaine.
