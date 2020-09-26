The Morrison County Board of Commissioners approved a preliminary tax levy of 2.42%, a proposed increase of 1.14% from the 2020 final tax levy. That would bring the levy total from $19.1 million in 2020 to $19.5 million for 2021, if the levy is not reduced by December.
“Over the last 10 years I think the county’s levy before this market value has been between 0% and 2.3% but we averaged less than 2% over that 10 year period in a levy impact to the taxpayers. I think we did pretty good at keeping that levy and we try to always stay within that inflation area level,” said County Finance Director Steve Messerschmidt. “We’ve done a good job at keeping a levy there that’s fairly reasonable.”
Messerschmidt mentioned that the preliminary levy does not take into consideration any new market value construction that has been going on, which will impact the final levy.
The possible levy increase reflects the greatest changes in the general and social services funds. The general fund could increase from $10.9 million to $11.4 million and social services could see an increase of $2.09%, from $3.78 million to $3.86 million.
The commissioners also approved a $54.4 million budget for 2021, an increase of 8.10% from the 2020 budget of $50.3 million.
A large factor in that increase, Messerschmidt said is the road and bridge fund, which was increased from $13.83 million in 2020 to $17.14 million in 2021. He said that the 23.8% increase is due to a busy year for projects in the county.
The Board also approved the Morrison County Housing and Redevelopment Authority levy of $40,000.
A truth in taxation hearing was scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. in the County Board room at the Government Center.
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County commissioners:
• Approved the Sullivan Lake improvement District 2021 Budget to include a $100 assessment;
• Approved the Lake Shamineau Lake Improvement District Budget of $3.65 million in project funds and $30,000 in non-project operations;
• Approved a $14,650 TZD grant for the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office to use for traffic enforcement;
• Authorized a letter of support for the city of Royalton to apply for a grant for Transportation and Economic Development to improve Highway 10;
• Accepted an agreement with the city of Little Falls to reconstruct Fourth Street Southeast; and
• Authorized $52,216 of CARES funding to add to the RDFA for increased requests in the business assistance program.
The County Board’s next meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 8:30 a.m. via livestream.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.