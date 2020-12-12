The Morrison County Board of Commissioners approved the 2021 budget and levy Tuesday, during a virtual meeting.
The total budget amount for 2021 is $54.408 million, an 8.1% increase over the $50.330 million budget in 2020. The increase includes a $151,755 increase — 137.71% over 2020 — to the county’s park fund and $3.303 million more for the road and bridge fund. It also features $882,950 less for the solid waste fund than what was provided for 2020.
“Our budget fluctuates quite a bit,” said Morrison County Deputy Auditor Steve Messerschmidt. “This year’s fluctuation is mostly in road and bridge. There’s a pretty heavy road construction year in 2021.”
Commissioner Mike Wilson clarified with Messerschmidt that, just because the budget went up, that amount doesn’t all come from local taxpayers.
“On that road and bridge, most of that money probably comes from the state or federal government,” he said. “Am I correct on that?”
“Yes,” Messerschmidt said. “And there was also some carryover of the transportation tax that was feeding into that, also.”
The budget includes a 2.42% levy increase for Morrison County taxpayers. A total of $393,445 more goes into the county’s general fund in 2021 than in 2020. The total levy amount was $19.555 million.
“As you well know, we’ve met numerous times,” Messerschmidt said. “This process starts, probably for me, in April or May. As we move along we talked to departments and others to discuss this. A lot of work goes into it. The department heads have done a good job this year of trying to maintain a levy we felt we could bring to you for approval.”
Messerschmidt said there are several factors, such as market value of properties and new construction, which can play a big role in how a levy amount is determined.
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinksi asked for clarification on how new construction impacts the levy.
“What it does is, new construction that’s put into the full market value gets spread out,” Messerschmidt said. “So, when you have new construction, it takes that value and it will spread it out. Depending on where other properties lie and where this new construction is, it will offset some of the increases that may go on; it may even decrease.”
The Housing and Redevelopment Authority levy was approved at $40,000, the same as in 2020.
Following the approvals, the Board showed its gratitude toward Messerschmidt and the work he and his staff provide to keep the county’s finances in order.
“I, personnally, would like to just thank the commissioners, and (County Administrator) Deb (Gruber) and all the staff, Steve and the department heads for the budget process this year,” said Board President Mike LeMieur. “I thought it went really smooth. When we had our (Association of Minnesota Commissioners) Conference, I would like to note that we had one of the lowest levy increases in that particular area.”
“I just want to take a second to personally thank Steve Messerschmidt for all he has done for us as a Board,” said Commissioner Greg Blaine. “The work that he does — and this starts way back in the early summer, for him it will start again Jan. 1. The amount of information that he provides to us — to help us in that decision-making process — that the public does not understand, but the five of us do. We probably don’t take the appropriate time to thank him publicly for all that he does.”
Morrison County Board of Commissioner Briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Approved an interim use permit for Kevin and Lisa Smude to establish a home extended business specifically for deboning and cutting venison during the deer hunting season;
• Approved a contract between Angela Barrato and Morrison County Social Services for mental health professional services. The contract has a rate of $100 an hour for clinical supervision and $40 an hour for plan review;
• Approved an agreement between Rinke Noonan and Morrison County providing legal counsel regarding drainage authority matters;
• Approved a resolution to exit Merit System with the adoption of the County Personnel Act;
• Approved a tentative agreement with Law Enforcement Labor Services for 2021-2022 for Morrison County deputies and extend relevant terms to non-union staff as deemed appropriate;
• Approved a contract for Morrison County public defender system or services cases between Scott Wonderlich and Morrison County; and
• Received word Morrison County had won an Achievement Award from AMC for its produce delivery program.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is a planning meeting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, via Microsoft Teams. Meetings can be accessed through the county website.
