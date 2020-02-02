The County Board and the Little Falls City Council gathered for an informal meeting Wednesday to discuss matters concerning both parties for 2020.
The first hour was spent discussing the city’s decision to discontinue glass recycling.
Each year the county disperses grant funds to its localities in support of their recycling programs. The grants are only distributed if all terms and conditions are met, and a glass recycling program is one of those requirements.
Steve Backowski, County Public Works director, said that the county supports recycling the four broad materials which are glass, plastics, metals and newsprint, as well as other recyclable materials.
“We’re very supportive of trying to continue to maintain glass recycling as a part of the program and that’s where we’re at right now. I think the discussion between the Board and the Council being what can we do to try to bring that back because curb side, convenient recycling is the best way we can maintain the numbers required by the state,” Backowski said.
The state holds Morrison County to a mandatory recycling rate of 35% of all solid waste. Backowski said that the county is at around 49%, and cutting glass may not bring the county below that 35% mark, but he wants to make sure they stay on the higher end of those requirements.
The county budgets for yearly recycling grants during the summer, said county Administrator Deb Gruber. And they were aware that recycling markets have been poor and additional costs have impacted all programs.
That is why, Backowski said, the county increased the 2020 grants by 50%, and that the two grants for the city should amount to around $25,000.
“That would be in jeopardy, I think, if we can’t come to some arrangement where we can get glass back into the stream being recycled,” Backowski said.
Jon Radermacher, city administrator, said that after cleanup day funds are considered, about $18,000 or $19,000 would be left over for actual recycling. Finance Officer, Lori Kasella said that grant money does not apply to residential curbside recycling, but specific programs including the bulk trash and recycling pickup in July and leaf cleanup in the fall.
Since they hire contractors to pick those items up, the charges associated with that use up all of the grant money, which Kasella said, it is intended for.
In offering an explanation, Radermacher said the biggest hurdles lie with the hauler, City Sanitary, and the costs he incurs from glass collection and drop off. There is no market for glass right now, Radermacher said, and because of broken glass causing contamination, the hauler actually owes money to the recycling plant.
“We can certainly bring back a discussion about how we incorporate glass back into the curbside pickup. It’s going to come at a cost to the city and to whatever hauler that we choose to do that service for us, and determining that cost is very important,” Radermacher said.
Council Member Leif Hanson suggested the city provide a central location for residents to drop glass off, so the city can meet the grant standards until a contract can be negotiated with a hauler to reinstate curb side glass pickup.
The county landfill will accept glass from all county residents, Backowski said. And the hauler for the landfill, Pierz Sanitation, has run into similar issues with the glass markets and contamination, but they still provide that service.
“This is the best program we possibly could have. It’s convenient, people use it, whatever you do that’s different than this will make this not work,” Backowski said.
Backowski acknowledged that glass hasn’t been worth anything for years, but throwing it away costs more than recycling it. He said that the landfill charges $65 per ton and glass can be recycled for $20 to $30 a ton. Little Falls collects about 25 tons of glass per year and if recycled at a rate of $25 per ton would cost $625.
Another issue brought up by the city was about complaints regarding having to sort recycling, which Kasella said residents find cumbersome. Radermacher said this is something he’s looked into and there is no affordable option for mixed stream recycling in the city.
Recycling in Little Falls is paid for almost explicitly by monthly resident fees. Radermacher said that it’s a big consideration when looking at recycling options and changes for the city. At this point, to continue glass recycling the city would have had to raise the rates to a point Radermacher felt residents would oppose.
The Council will review the issue at future meetings, Radermacher said.
Commissioner Greg Blaine said that he can understand the fiscal restraints of this program, but since he knows of several haulers still accepting glass, cutting the program altogether isn’t a favorable solution.
“We want you to help us help you figure out how we can get this thing squared away because we feel there’s a lot of benefits for the city of Little Falls and for the residents of the city of Little Falls,” Blaine said. “It’s important to us that these services are available and utilized by the city.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.