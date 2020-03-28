Memorial day weekend’s annual Mud Fest event in Hillman is just a couple of months out, and planning is well underway.
The four day event, which will host a maximum of 3,200 people, will be held May 22 to 25.
The Mud Fest team, Sheriff Shawn Larsen and the County Board discussed event details at the planning commission, March 17. Mud Fest and Larsen came to an agreement on all details but one by the meeting: beverage transportation on ATVs and other motor vehicles.
The concern comes from a 2017 log when Larsen noted 120 ATV incidents including minor consumption, speeding, open containers and reckless driving. He said he just wants drivers to be free of distractions and have both hands on the steering wheel.
The sheriff originally suggested that no visible beverages of any kind be transported by recreational vehicles, but ultimately the discussion led to the exception of beverages being transported inside a cooler on the back of a vehicle or beverages being strapped directly to the vehicle.
“It’s hard for our personnel to figure out what’s in that tumbler, what’s in that water, what’s in that Pepsi can. So this just makes it easier for us as a sheriff’s office to enforce this,” Larsen said.
The Board unanimously agreed to side with the sheriff, with Commissioner Mike LeMieur stating that law enforcement already has a difficult job and he’d like to support alleviating some of that difficulty.
The sheriff discussed some other concerns as well. The first pertained to minor consumption, Larsen said law enforcement caught 14 minors at last year’s event, but the special security at the event didn’t turn anyone over so Larsen wants to ensure they’re looking out for that.
Another safety concern was due to road conditions and the inability to access certain areas with a fire truck or other emergency vehicle. If there was an accident, access would be critical.
Lastly, Larsen reminded the Mud Fest team that if there is an accident with injuries, law enforcement needs to be notified. He noted an incident from last year when an ATV crashed and law enforcement wasn’t called, which is required by state statute.
At the Board meeting, Tuesday, commissioners approved the Mud Fest assembly application with the beverage transportation rule stating that no visible beverages of any kind are allowed to be transported via ATV or mud truck, however they can be transported if unopened and secured to the back of the vehicle.
County Administrator Deb Gruber clarified with the Mud Fest team that the event could only be held if allowed by local health authorities in regard to the development of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
