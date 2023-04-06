LeBlanc Getting quilt

County Administrator Matt LeBlanc, left, accepts a Quilt of Honor from Brig. Gen. Lowell Kruse.

Usually it’s County Administrator Matt LeBlanc who doles out certificates of appreciation.

At County Board meetings, he often takes the recipients by surprise, but Tuesday, he was caught off-guard himself.

LeBlanc with Board

Morrison County Administrator Matt LeBlanc was in for a surprise Tuesday, during the County Board’s planning session. He was expecting an update on Camp Ripley by Brig. Gen. Lowell Kruse as the first item on the agenda. Instead, Kruse presented LeBlanc with a quilt from the “Quilts of Honor” organization. On hand for the presentation were front row (from left): Kruse, Sarah LeBlanc, Matt’s wife and Matt LeBlanc. Back row: Commissioners Bobby Kasper, Mike LeMieur, Greg Blaine, Randy Winscher and Jeffrey Jelinski.
