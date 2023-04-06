Usually it’s County Administrator Matt LeBlanc who doles out certificates of appreciation.
At County Board meetings, he often takes the recipients by surprise, but Tuesday, he was caught off-guard himself.
LeBlanc, who prepares the agenda for the Morrison County Board, listed Brigadier General Lowell Kruse first on the agenda. He was supposed to give a presentation on Camp Ripley.
He told the commissioners he would have no slide presentation to show them, but planned to do that at a regular meeting.
However, Kruse made a different kind of presentation. He presented LeBlanc with a quilt from the organization “Quilts of Honor.”
He noted the quilts are made by volunteer quilters across the nation. Each bears a label with the name of the organization and the quilter who worked on it.
“The goal is to identify veterans like Matt, who have served in their community, thank them for their years of service, but also to thank them for their future years of service,” Kruse said.
As he handed the quilt to LeBlanc, Kruse said, “It is my privilege to provide you this beautiful quilt from that organization,” he said, and added with a smile, “Obviously, don’t let your dog sleep on it.”
“Usually I manage to keep it together,” LeBlanc said. “It’s been an honor to serve our great nation and it’s an honor to be back home to continue to serve the people. This means a lot, so thank you.”
The Yellow Ribbon Network of Morrison County (YRNMC) was instrumental in procuring the quilt for LeBlanc.
Later in the meeting, after the group who had come to witness the presentation left, LeBlanc told the commissioners he should have known something was up when he saw his wife in the crowd.
As he had been “absolutely caught off-guard,” LeBlanc said he wished he had thanked his wife, Sarah.
He said applications are available for people to nominate a veteran to receive a Quilt of Honor, distributed through the Yellow Ribbon Network of Morrison County.
“They’re specifically for someone who served in a combat zone,” LeBlanc said.
“These quilts that are distributed, were nominated and selected by the committee. This isn’t about me or for me, it’s for those I served with, and those serving our country,” he said.
LeBlanc served 21 years in active duty in the U.S. Army and returned home to Morrison County when he retired.
He was hired as the county administrator in November 2021.
County Commissioner Mike LeMieur noted that for a time, during COVID, the Yellow Ribbon Network of Morrison County had almost been destroyed. LeBlanc had been instrumental in reviving the network in the county, LeMieur said.
