The Royalton City Council approved on a 3-2 vote Tuesday, to move the position of police chief from part-time to full-time and to add another part-time police officer. The motion was brought by Council Member Tony Cimenski, seconded by Kurt Schott and Mayor Brenda Weiss-Pesta voted “aye.” Council Members Ron Verley and Jeff Gerads voted “nay.”
Prior to Cimenski making the motion, Verley had motioned, seconded by Gerads, to keep the police chief position at part-time and to hire a full-time police officer. The motion failed as Cimenski, Schott and Pesta voted “nay.”
The city will begin posting for the full-time police chief position in 30 days. Current Police Chief Lindsay Bruyere will have the option to apply for the full-time police chief position or for the part-time officer position.
A discussion in regard to staffing at the Royalton Police Department began in October 2021, after residents and business owners told council members they rarely saw Bruyere present in the community and that they wanted to see a greater police presence in the city, Pesta said.
However, the Council opted to hold off on hiring or making any changes to established positions until the city had resolved a complaint it had received against Bruyere. The complaint alleged that Bruyere was falsifying hours worked on his time cards.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Verley said he stood by what he had said at the special council meeting, held Thursday, April 28, to discuss the Police Department and the personnel policy.
“What I want to do about police staffing is to ask Lindsay what he needs to run his department and to let him run his department,” Verley said at the special council meeting.
Verley was also in favor of keeping the police chief position at part-time and to hire a full-time officer.
At the special council meeting, Cimenski questioned if anyone was going to be employed full-time, why it wouldn’t be the chief.
“That’s the guy that’s ‘hands on’ and runs everything, runs all the interference between the people and the Council, is in control of everything and is in charge of it. I don’t know why that wouldn’t be the guy to be full-time. Obviously the chief gets paid more, but then you get to bear the responsibilities, too, right,” Cimenski said.
Verley said that one of the reasons for his stance on keeping the chief position at part-time and hiring a new full-time officer was the difference in pay and that he ultimately wanted to save the city money.
At Tuesday’s regular meeting, Verley alleged the motion to move the police chief position from part-time to full-time was a termination of Bruyere. He based this on the fact that Bruyere works full-time as a corrections officer for the Minnesota Department of Corrections at the St. Cloud correctional facility, and knowing that Bruyere wouldn’t give up his full-time job to work full-time in Royalton.
Pesta said that basing a decision on having a full-time chief on whether or not a specific person can make it work with their other job is not in the city’s best interest.
“If we based it on that, then we’re basing it more on working around someone’s schedule than what is best for the city,” she said.
Verley also said he believes that the decision to move to a full-time chief wouldn’t have been made had it not been for a petition the Council received, April 5.
The petition said, “As in any small town, it’s the community that makes the village. To have a vital part of our village not be a part of the community just erodes/stagnates our city’s potential to prosper. The City Council is elected by the members of our community and are therefore acting on our behalf. The members of our community believe there was a breach of trust with Mr. Bruyere and our city funds, as well as a pattern over the past few years of less community involvement between the chief and the community as a whole. We feel the City Council should take action to restore the trust and bond we once had in our police department. Due to the lack of trust and community involvement Police Chief Bruyere has shown, we are requesting his termination from the Royalton Police Department.”
The petition had 54 signatures from business owners, managers and residents.
Pesta said it was clearly not a termination of Bruyere, as the discussion about having a full-time police chief began last year, but was put on hold. Bruyere also has the option to apply for the available positions.
In regard to the allegation of Bruyere falsifying the hours worked on his time cards, the complaint was brought to former Mayor Andrea Lauer and Verley on May 8, 2021. However, the rest of the Council (Pesta, Gerads and Schott), were not informed about the existence of the complaint until July 8, 2021, Pesta said.
Two days before, on July 6, 2021, Verley, who was the liaison for the police department and completed Bruyere’s performance review, told the Council it was a positive review. As a result, the Council approved Bruyere’s performance review.
After seeking input from City Attorney Sue Dege, the city hired Soldo Consulting Group in late October 2021, to investigate the complaint. The Council received the investigative report from Soldo Consulting Group several months later and held a special council meeting, March 15, to discuss the findings. At Bruyere’s request, the meeting was closed to the public, per Minnesota Statute 13D.05 Subdivision 2.
The closed meeting was opened up to the public after about 50 minutes. At that time, the Council said the corrective action the city took in regard to the complaint and the findings of the investigation was to place a written warning in Bruyere’s personnel file.
The Morrison County Record recently submitted a public data request to the city. While the Record has received a small portion of the request that was made, all had not been received at the time of publication.
While the city hadn’t budgeted for a full-time police chief position, it budgeted for a full-time police officer. Since one was not hired, that portion of the budget has not been touched.
Looking at the timeline for the next few months with posting for the position, receiving applications and interviewing applicants, it may be well into July before anything changes. Bruyere will remain as chief in the interim.
Royalton City Council Briefs
In other business Tuesday, the Royalton City Council:
• Was informed the city received three bids for the 2003 Ford F-150 is selling. The Council accepted the highest bid of $1,400, made by Brian Gottwalt;
• Was informed the city received one bid for the 2003 Dodge Dakota the city is selling. The Council accepted the bid of $500 that was made by Renee McDougall;
• Accepted the resignation from Travis Blais as assistant fire chief. As the assistant fire chief is usually next in line to become fire chief, Blais said he doesn’t have the time to fulfill those responsibilities with what is going on in his personal and professional life. However, Blais will continue to serve as a firefighter;
• Approved Tom Quinlan to serve as the new assistant fire chief;
• Approved for the Royalton Lions Club to keep a storage container on city property, located at 17430 and17434 Hwy. 10 NW in Royalton. The storage container will house various items that are needed for events throughout the city;
• Set a public hearing for Tuesday, June 7, at 7:15 p.m. in regard to adding more language to ordinance #3, which includes parking restrictions;
• Approved performance and exit review forms for city employees; and
• Was reminded that the City Hall office will be closed May 9 - 13.
The Royalton City Council’s next regular meeting will be Tuesday, June 7, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.