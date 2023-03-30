Dave Fischer, president of the Pierz Legion Ball Park Inc. Board, was once again before the Pierz City Council, Monday.
His request was the same as it was at the March 13 meeting — for the city to waive the peak demand charges to the ball park facility.
He said Pierz Legion Ball Park Inc. gets charged a demand charge when the lights are turned on for evening games.
“That demand charge generates almost $500 each time we turn that on, or at least for the month,” he said “This would affect us to the tune of about $2,500 for the year, because we’re putting the lights on in May, June, July and August.”
The request was to waive the demand charges, but continue to charge the regular electric rate.
“I have checked with Minnesota Power. Minnesota Power does not charge their facilities when they bill them directly for the demand charge on a lighted field of this nature,” he said. The Council had an email in their packet from Minnesota Power, with a sports field lighting rider to its general service schedules.
The Pierz Legion Park Board had also checked with other cities about what they charged. He said Pierz was unique, in that it did not own the ball park, but other cities did own the ball parks in their towns, or the school district owned it.
“We’re very unique in the sense that we are privately owned, or we’re owned by a nonprofit organization,” Fischer said. “We have our own board that takes care of and maintains the field.”
He noted that a lot of youth play on that field.
“We have anybody from third grade on up. They play on the JV and varsity fields when they get into the 14 age group and older; we do not charge them. We do not charge the high school, the VFW or the Legion directly to play at our field, so therefore, I’m asking to have you waive the demand charge, the demand charge only, on our normal electric.”
Council Member Don Bujalski said he’d had three or four different people walk into his shop on Main Street.
“Their consensus, for those few that have come into my shop, are when we take the demand charge away there, does that mean that everybody else in Pierz has to pick up a percentage if we want to stay making the same amount on electric. That was one concern,” he said.
Bujalski said the city wouldn’t be looking at raising electric rates if the demand rates were eliminated for the ball park.
“What is there, is there. We just wouldn’t make as much money on that. If your typical year, you’re at $1,000 and now you’re at $2,500, so we would lose $1,500 on our electric overall rate. That’s how I explained it to them,” he said.
Fischer didn’t agree with that explanation.
“Actually, the way I understand the electric, and maybe I don’t understand it, is that this charge at night is actually not overriding our normal peak during the day, so therefore, it’s not actually generating any additional charge for the city,” he said.
While it was not making a charge for the city, Bujalski said the city would be losing the profit of the demand charge.
“You’d be losing the profits, but you’re not creating any additional cost,” Fischer said. “The only difference is that our demand is at a different time than everyone else in the city.”
Mayor John Perleberg said he had concerns with the idea of waiving the demand charge as well.
According to Perleberg, four business owners sent an email as well.
“I have a tough time, because where do we draw the line? We got the church in Pierz, we got the library, we got different businesses that could — the library isn’t necessary going to pop into that — but the church could,” Perleberg said, citing midnight Mass.
The same situation could be said of the high school when it turns on the lights for tennis or track meets, he said.
“I think we’re, at this point, I think we’re setting a precedent, that I personally wouldn’t want to go down that path,” Perleberg said.
Fischer said he felt Perleberg was trying to compare an apple to an orange.
“We’re in a very unique situation,” Fischer said.
“The way I look at it is, we don’t know if the rates, which are probably going to go up next year and they’re probably going go up the year after that,” Perleberg said. “I hate to do a waiver not knowing what the future holds for us. I think we could help out with a combination. We do have some donation funds left in our dedicated funds for donations. I think that we could help you with that with some funds that we donate and then we can see where it all sits, where it rolls out this year. We’d have a better idea of the costs when it comes to the full swing and then we can take another look at it.”
He asked for a motion to that effect.
“I think you need to understand, everybody needs to understand, this isn’t me — this is the entire community — our entire baseball community,” Fisher said. “We play a lot of games out there. That affects a lot of businesses in this town. We run tournaments on weekends that bring a lot of people into this community. If you want to do away with night baseball in Pierz, you’re taking the first step. If that’s really what you’re trying to do here. If this is a vendetta for whatever reason, Donnie.”
Bujalski said he didn’t see a vendetta, but when he owned his business, for 35 years he said he did things to lower his electric bill.
“You have said that you don’t even want to try to do that. Now, come on,” Bujalski said.
“I’ve said those things aren’t practical, Don. I didn’t say we wouldn’t try to do them, I said they weren’t practical for us to do in that environment,” Fischer said.
Perleberg said the Council was trying to do what’s right for Pierz, not only for baseball, but for all the residents of Pierz.
“There’s things you can do to manage the lights,” Perleberg said, such as putting the switches on at different times.
Fischer asked how much that would save, and Council Member Jacque Johnson said no one would know until that was tried.
“We have tried it. And it hasn’t saved us anything, A, and B, you’re going to go out in the middle of the ball game and put one bank of lights on, wait 20 minutes and put the other bank on, or you’re going to turn them on an hour before the game starts, a half an hour before the game starts, then you’re going to pay that much more for lights,” Fischer said. “We’ve looked at those situations, we’ve talked about them — they’re not practical.”
“I don’t have an answer for you, because at this point, what I’m hearing is that you don’t want to do that because it’s not practical — and it’s hard for me to stomach that,” Bujalski said.
Johnson said in 2022, when the city began charging for peak demand, the cost for electricity for the ball park went up dramatically.
“What I’m hearing you say that you’ve tried doing the different electrical changes to adjust the demand and charges this last year,” she said.
Fischer said he and Public Works Supervisor Eric Gaffke went out to turn the lights on at different times, to see what kind of demand they would create, by putting one bank of lights on versus putting two banks on.
“It was like 2 amps on the meter. I’m not sure what that equates to,” he said.
Perleberg felt that splitting the $2,000 additional charges would give the ball park an opportunity to work with their electric bill.
“I think that’s more than generous with that,” he said.
“Unfortunately, everything’s going up Dave, not only for baseball, other things are going up too. People’s gas, electricity, groceries,” Perleberg said.
Fischer said that while he understood that, he didn’t think it had any relevance to the demand charge on the ball park’s electric bill.
“I’m not talking about the regular charge on electric, I’m talking about the demand charge,” he said.
Newly-appointed Council Member Gary Berg said he felt it would create a precedence, and to waive all the fees “is a bad way for the city to go.”
“We’re looking for the benefit of the greater good, right, for the town? Do you want to cut the bowling alley’s electric charges, too?” he said.
Fischer reiterated that the Pierz Legion Ball Park was in a very unique situation.
“We are not an independent business. No one’s making money out there. We’re a nonprofit organization and we provide this service for the youth in the community. Do you want to charge the youth more money to play ball out there? You gotta get over the concept of that you don’t want to set a precedence — we’re very unique,” Fischer said. “This is in other communities as well, and they do not charge this type of a fee for them.”
Johnson asked if the Ball Park Board had gone out and asked for donations.
Fischer said it asked for donations for a lot of things.
“If we look for donations for this, there would be other things we wouldn’t be able to provide,” he said.
Perleberg said while Minnesota Power provides waivers, it had a broader base of customers than in Pierz.
“They can spread those costs out a lot further than we have the capability to do,” he said.
City Clerk Kyle Bednar said the other entity he felt might be comparable would be the school.
“That’s probably the thing we have to consider — if we do it for one, we have to do it for them as well,” he said. “That’s really where I’m at, I guess. I get the difference between a nonprofit and a business.”
It was noted that Minnesota Power provides the power at the Genola Ball Fields, and did not charge a peak demand fee.
Before the peak demand rates went into effect, Pierz joined 12 other municipal utilities under the umbrella of the Northeastern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency (NMMPA), to renegotiate a contract for wholesale electricity with Minnesota Power, which was to go into effect in 2022.
Fischer noted many of those cities own the ball parks in their towns.
Johnson said she wanted to discuss it more during a workshop, to get more information from Minnesota Power and “take a dive into what other communities are doing.”
“I don’t want to make the decision hastily, I also don’t mind making a donation, at least this year, to see what next year brings,” she said.
Bednar agreed, it should be discussed at a workshop.
“I’m wondering what’s the delay — if you want to take a vote, take a vote. If you don’t do it, you don’t do it — what are you going to discuss in a workshop?” Fischer said.
He felt it should be a waiver of the peak demand fee, not classified as a donation.
Johnson felt if the Council were to make an exemption for the electric fees, or write an ordinance to address the exemption, it needed to be discussed how the city would move forward.
“We have to have a conversation about the ball park as a whole and a discussion about the precedence moving forward,” Johnson said, and made the motion to donate $1,900 to Pierz Legion Ball Park Inc. to cover the difference.
“And then we can have a discussion about what it’s going to look like and going forward for everybody,” she said.
The motion was seconded and approved by the Council.
Pierz City Council Briefs
In other business Monday, the Pierz City Council:
• Witnessed as Mayor John Perleberg administered the oath of office to newly-appointed Council Member Gary Berg;
• Approved a fence permit for David Michels on Park Avenue Southeast;
• Heard the plans of Tara Gotwalt and Jean Litke for Pierz Garage Sale Days, scheduled for Thursday – Saturday, May 18 – 20;
• Accepted the recycling agreement with Morrison County with a grant of $4,036.04 to assist with management of the program;
• Accepted the 2023 cleanup day grant of $1,705.06 from Morrison County, to use to provide a cleanup day for residents of the city. The cleanup day is scheduled for Saturday, May 20;
• Approved the annual designations and appointments, appointing Berg to several committees and boards;
• Approved the donation of the shelters at Pierz Park for the Pierz Music Department to perform a “Music in the Park” concert, Sunday, May 7. The event will include hot dogs/hamburgers, ice cream, and a bake sale. The event is to take place of the Pierz High School Jazz Night and is open to the public;
• Approved hiring Nate Maendel as a maintenance technician at the golf course, at a wage of $24.50 per hour. Upon completion and certification as a licensed non-commercial pesticide applicator, he will receive a 75 cent an hour increase. Maendel was to start March 28;
• Approved wage increases for Pierz Golf Course Clubhouse staff ranging from 50 cents to $1 per hour, as well as increases for the grounds crew;
• Learned from Clubhouse Manager Toni Meyer that she has been research point of sale systems, as the current system is out of date and does not have the functions necessary for the golf course and clubhouse. Meyer had been looking at two systems that would allow golfers to schedule tee times online or through an app on their phone, as well as order drinks and/or food while they were on the course. The Council requested Meyer to bring it before the Park Board at its April 3 meeting, and then back to the Council;
• Approved a full liquor license for the golf course/clubhouse;
• Approved the audit as presented by Schlenner Wenner & Co.;
• Upon the recommendation of Police Chief Eric Hanneken, approved a restaurant special event application, for Bootlegger’s Bar, July 14, to host a pre-party for Pierz Freedom Fest; and
• Scheduled a city council workshop for Monday, April 24, at 5 p.m., prior to the Council’s regular meeting at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.