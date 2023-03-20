The Pierz Council approved hiring a laborer for the summer months, to help complete the new nine hole expansion at the Pierz Golf Course. It is planned to open for play in 2024.
The request from Dave Fischer, who is overseeing the project, was for someone who would help seed, carry and lay irrigation pipe, handle a shovel and that sort of thing. He estimated the labor would start in mid-April and run to Labor Day weekend, averaging about 40 hours week, weekends if needed.
At $20 per hour, he estimated it would cost about $16,000 for the summer.
However, that would be in place of having the heavy equipment operator do that sort of work at $85 per hour, or the irrigation people at $65 per hour, he said.
He provided a schedule of when items would be completed, which wouldn’t happen as shown, due to the fact that he started with an April 1 date. It’s unlikely that will happen with the snow remaining.
“We’re pretty accepting of the fact that we will not start April 1,” he said.
One concern Fischer had, and a reason he felt the help was necessary, is that there is a very tight schedule for seeding.
“You’ve got a window of about Aug. 15 to Sept. 15 to get all the seeding done,” he said. “Which means we have to start seed prep before that, which means we have to have irrigation and all the other things ahead of that, so if we do start getting behind, we will be working Saturdays.”
The person hired would have to be flexible and “at our beck and call,” he said.
“The problem is going to be our help that we get from our city staff, which is the park complex staff,” he said. Hiring someone else would alleviate that issue.
Fischer said he had planned in his original budget, to hire someone locally to do this type of general labor.
In addition to the extra help, which Fischer described as “ideal for a college kid,” he said that a staff member from the regular golf course crew would be needed, and some help from the superintendent, Zach Baert, as well, especially on irrigation.
Baert helped last year, Fischer said, and it would be important for Baert to know “what’s in the ground next year.”
He knew it would be a problem in the spring, Fischer said, but felt it was important to stay on task so the course could open in 2024.
Fischer said he was in the process of getting new quotes for fertilizer and seed. He had ordered all the fertilizer and seed needed, but some changes were made in the design since then. Those changes mean there will be less rough and more green space, which is why the irrigation costs went up a bit, he said, and why seeding and fertilizing costs went up a bit.
“It’ll look a lot nicer and you won’t have to work to get out of the rough,” Fischer said.
Safety concerns
Fischer also told the Council that a lot of people like to drive around by the new nine with their golf carts and other recreational vehicles and walk around out there.
“Very soon, we’re going to start laying irrigation, we need more irrigation, we don’t need people driving over sprinkler heads, which cost $150 each,” he said.
“You get in the wrong row and you take out four or five of them at a time,” Fischer said.
“We have no insurance to cover that.”
He asked people to please stay off the new nine.
City Clerk Kyle Bednar asked if the city should put signs up.
“Yes, but some people don’t read signs very well,” Fischer said.
Baert said he would put up some rope barriers and signs. In addition, he planned to call the police chief to give warnings to those who don’t obey the sign.
Baert noted that he didn’t want anyone out there without permission from himself, City Administrator Bob Otremba or Fischer.
“There are holes out there that are pretty deep,” he said.
“From a safety standpoint, if you don’t have proper equipment, we don’t want anyone out there — it’s a liability,” said City Council Member Jacque Johnson.
“They can drive around the outside and see things pretty well,” Fischer said.
Pierz City Council Briefs
In other business Monday, the Pierz City Council:
• Approved newly-appointed City Treasurer Sarah Fyten to be added as a signatory on the city’s bank accounts and safety deposit box;
• Approved a building permit for Pierz School District 484 to construct a 10x12 accessory structure near the football field entrance area;
• Named Gary Berg as the newly-appointed council person, after interviews were held March 7. Berg will be sworn in at the March 27 meeting;
• Gave Dave Fischer the go-ahead to continue to pursue dedicating a portion of the trail at 53rd and Kamnic Street to Dr. R.J. Stein. Fischer started speaking with the family while he was still mayor and asked the Council to approve his moving forward with the project. He said he intends to ask for a donation from the Pierz Lions to help with a memorial sign/stone of some sort for the trail;
• Approved by resolution for City Administrator Bob Otremba to apply for a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Outdoor Recreation Grant with a 50/50 match up to $600,000, to help with moving forward with the purchase of the gravel pit adjacent to the Pierz Golf Course and Campground Complex to eventually accommodate a camping and RV site;
• Approved by resolution for Otremba to apply for a $200,000 Legislative Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources (LCCMR) grant, to go toward the purchase of the gravel pit adjacent to the Pierz Golf Course and Campground Complex;
• Approved a $100 donation from the family of Al Gast to put up a sign near Lions Park in memory of Gast. He lived in Genola and spent a lot of work in Pierz teaching children to ice skate;
• Decided to discuss at a workshop, Fischer’s request for the city to waive the peak electric charges at the Legion Ball Field. Fischer is a member of the Pierz Legion Park Association, which is a nonprofit organization that runs the ball fields, which host youth and amateur baseball games and tournaments, as well as provide a spot for the high school teams to practice. Fischer said when the city changed its electric billing to peak last summer, the bill for the ball fields was $460 in August, and during that month, just one team had come to practice one time and used the lights for that $460. Fischer maintained that the ball field lights are not on during the city’s peak, which is billed from 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Fischer said the Association would need to know the Council’s decision soon, as teams are scheduling games and the Association needs to know what to tell teams about what they may owe for electricity. The Council did not set a workshop date;
• Denied a donation request from the Morrison County Fair Board, choosing to make donations to entities in the city of Pierz;
• Approved the job description for a maintenance technician to work both at the Pierz Golf Course and Campgrounds and with Public Works;
• Approved Pierz Golf Course and Campgrounds Superintendent Zach Baert, Public Works Director Eric Gaffke, Council Member Don Bujalski and Mayor John Perleberg to be on the hiring committee for a new maintenance technician. Council Member Jacque Johnson agreed to prescreen applicants for the position;
• Learned from Bujalski that the Park Board had decided to hold off on selling any older golf carts at the Pierz Golf Course until next year.
The next regular meeting of the Pierz City Council is Monday, March 27, at 7 p.m.
