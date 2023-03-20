Pierz Golf Course sign

The Pierz Council approved hiring a laborer for the summer months, to help complete the new nine hole expansion at the Pierz Golf Course. It is planned to open for play in 2024.

The request from Dave Fischer, who is overseeing the project, was for someone who would help seed, carry and lay irrigation pipe, handle a shovel and that sort of thing. He estimated the labor would start in mid-April and run to Labor Day weekend, averaging about 40 hours week, weekends if needed.

