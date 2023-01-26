One property owner asks for clarity on rumors he’s heard
Galen Stumpf, who with his wife, owns property in the city of Pierz, told the Pierz Council Monday, that he had questions about funding for the city’s nine-hole golf course expansion.
“I did watch the video of the meeting (Jan. 5), when Dave Fischer and Toby Egan had their discussion,” he said. “And after watching that, I had more questions than answers.”
Stumpf said he didn’t know much about stabilizing the ground during the winter, or about wetlands.
“But to me, my business, or our business, as city property owners, I would like to know what the cost of the proposed project for the golf course initially is, was, or if it is still the same number as it was, now today,” he said.
Council Member Don Bujalski, who is also a member of the Pierz Park Board, said the original cost when planning began was about $800,000.
“Now we’re sitting at about $1.2 million,” Bujalski said. Pending any fines, if there are any, possibly $1.3 million.
Bujalski was referring to an inspection by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) that Egan had alleged could result in fines, but Fischer maintained that the six items pointed out had been dealt with.
“So we’re over budget by $300,000 or $400,000,” Stumpf said.
City Administrator Bob Otremba explained that the city had actually started out estimating a cost of $1 million.
“How is this being paid for — or who is paying for this project?” Stumpf asked.
Most of it, Bujalski said, is being taken out of the city’s enterprise funds — those being the golf course fund itself, the city’s electric fund and solid waste fund.
“So, there’s no tax dollars to the citizens being applied to this?” Stumpf asked.
“No,” Bujalski answered.
Stumpf asked whether the Council would say the city was under budget or over budget on the project at this point.
“How much have you spent so far to this day on that project?” he asked.
Otremba noted it is roughly $650,000 at this point.
Responding to Stumpf’s question about whether the Council was comfortable with that, Council Member Jacque Johnson said the Park Board and Otremba have done a lot of work to be transparent.
She noted they were working to cut costs and doing it in a way so that the job was done right and in a way that items were not missed that might cost the city money down the road.
“I definitely feel very comfortable with where things are ... how it’s all played out. They’ve been very transparent, you know, when asking those questions and having those answered; done it in a way that is very honorable and very, very open,” Johnson said. “And our Park Board has done a really good job of managing that, as well.”
Stumpf asked whether the public knew where the city was sitting financially with the project.
“It’s all public knowledge,” Johnson said, noting the city posts that information.
Stumpf asked if it was published, and if so, where.
The information is posted online, Johnson said. People may also request the information at any time, she said.
Otremba said it’s not necessarily published, but the information is included in the Park Board minutes for every meeting. He said he updates the numbers for the Park Board.
“Since we shut down this fall (golf course season ended), we’ve updated our budget, so we know where we’re at and what we have to complete yet,” Otremba said.
Johnson said it is discussed during meetings, “So if you’re present or watch online, then you can become aware of where we are sitting, and we encourage and want our citizens to be very involved.”
Stumpf said, while he was not at the meeting to corner anyone, he said he hears “so much false rumors, or rumors in public.”
He asked about the city’s Caterpillar.
“I understand the Council or the city bought a Caterpillar, or a dozer, that there’s been trouble. These are things I hear — true or false,” he said.
Bujalski said when the Caterpillar was purchased, a warranty was taken out. Most of the issues have been covered by warranty.
“I’m not going to question people, because I don’t know the details, until I come here and talk to people who should know and do know, I believe,” Stumpf said.
Acting Mayor John Perleberg, said he’s personally seen inflation over the last year or so, so some of those costs are inflated due to the cost of materials.
Perleberg asked if the information about the golf course expansion could be published online, because not everyone had access to a computer to watch the videos of the meetings.
Stumpf suggested publishing it in the paper once a month to “let people know.”
“People who have nothing to hide, hide nothing, so I’d put it out there as much as you could,” to satisfy the naysayers or people negative about the course, Stumpf said.
“I’m not a golfer, but if this is what the city wants to do, more power to them, but let’s do it right. And I think communication is the right way to do it,” Stumpf said. “Whether it’s good or bad ... it’s not going to change anything.”
Johnson noted the Council and herself encouraged everyone to come to the meetings, which are open to the public. She also encouraged people to vote and be part of the decisions being made.
“Not that we don’t want to post things in the Record, but we also have a budget and it’s expensive,” she said. The free way to do it is to post it on the city’s website, she said.
She said the Council understood everyone didn’t have access to a computer, but suggested people use the library, which is funded by the city.
“There are ways that people can be informed without kind of hearing it through the grapevine. It does take a little bit of effort, but the effort is so worth it,” she said.
“So, if I understand that correctly, a resident of Pierz, who owns a house and pays taxes, pays zero toward the golf course project,” Stumpf stated.
“Correct,” Johnson said.
Stumpf asked what would happen if the city went over budget on the project, if the city would borrow money.
Bujalski said the city planned to pay for the project through the enterprise funds.
“It’s obviously not an endless pit, but we are sitting where we are fine with what we have to finish the project,” he said.
Explaining when the project would be completed, Bujalski said the course was laid out, roughed in and they had began to install the irrigation system. However, with the irrigation not being completed yet, seeding would have to wait until the fall of 2023, instead of the spring.
Once the irrigation is completed and the seeding done, “basically what is needed is putting black dirt back over it, picking rocks,” Bujalski said.
The goal is to have the project completely done by the middle of 2024, maybe July.
Addressing the issue brought up about the Caterpillar dozer, Otremba said, “We’re operating that dozer about 60% of the cost of what it would cost us to have a contractor out there operating that dozer. And keep in mind, we have a world class operator out there building the golf course, so we’re operating that dozer very efficiently, and that includes fuel, warranty, labor, plus maintenance expenses.
“That was a great purchase actually. Got 2,000 hours of work done out there,” Otremba said.
