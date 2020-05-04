New Order also Prohibits Jury Trials Prior to June 1, 2020, at the Earliest, and a New Webpage has Launched to Support Virtual Hearing Participants
ST. PAUL, Minn. (May 1, 2020) – Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea has issued another order that extends the limited physical access to courthouses until May 18, 2020, in order to reduce and slow the spread of COVID-19. Remote, or virtual, technology may be used to conduct hearings in pending cases when possible. The order also suspends all jury trials, authorizing them to only begin June 1, 2020, at the earliest. The State Court Administrator, Jeff Shorba, has also launched a new webpage to assist Minnesotans who must participate in remote hearings, and to provide information to members of the public who wish to access a remote hearing.
Since the initial in-person restrictions were imposed, the Minnesota Judicial Council, State Court Administration, and judicial district and court administration leaders have been working with the Minnesota Department of Health, local health officials and justice partners to develop appropriate plans that will allow for an eventual safe reopening of courthouses.
“It is our top priority to ensure that when more in-person courthouse activities resume, we are doing so in a safe and efficient manner,” said Chief Justice Gildea. “Minnesotans have a constitutional right to access justice through state courts and we are committed to making sure that that access does not involve unnecessary risk.”
