Another teen and another person in their 40s who live in Morrison County have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to Brad Vold, director of Morrison County Public Health. Both are quarantined in their homes.
This brings the number of confirmed cases in Morrison County to five.
Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) provides local public health agencies access to information on laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 to assist in ensuring essential services and isolation and quarantine support when necessary. MDH is conducting the case contact investigation for the positive cases in Morrison County. Local public health does not have authority to share private health data, which includes identifying information, specific address or even community of residences for those who test positive with COVID-19.
If you have symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, new or increased cough, shortness of breath, you should self-quarantine for at least 7 days and for 3 days with no fever. Fever should be gone for 3 days without the use of fever reducing medicine. Laboratory-confirmed positive cases will isolate at home for 14 days, unless further medical care is needed.
According to MDH, COVID-19 is widespread in our communities and only a small proportion of those infected have been or can be identified through testing. Currently, there is no vaccine to prevent COVID-19.
The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.
- The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.
- These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are within six feet of the person or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. Maintain 6 feet of social distancing and wear a mask in public places to reduce the risk of droplet exposure.
- It is also possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface of object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes. Practice good hand hygiene by washing hands with soap often for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, alcohol-based sanitizer may be used.
- It is also believed that individuals with COVID-19 can spread the disease without showing any symptoms or having very mild symptoms
If you have health questions related to COVID-19 please utilize the MDH Health Hotline at 651-201-3920. If you have other questions or need other assistance, please contact Morrison County Public Health at 320-632-6664, Monday through Friday, between 8:00 AM and 4:30 PM.
