Morrison County Public Health reported that three more residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Two of these residents are in their 20s and one is in their 50s. All appear to be quarantined in their homes. Public Health does not release where these individuals live.

As of yesterday, May 4, 85,941 Minnesota residents have been tested, with 7,234 positive results.

428 residents have died, with 345 of those residing in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

