Little Falls, MN (56345)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. High around 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain. Rain will freeze on some surfaces overnight. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.