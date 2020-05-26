St. Otto’s Care Center received confirmation Monday, May 25, from the Minnesota Department of Health that one of its team members has tested positive for COVID-19. The team member was not exhibiting any symptoms during her last shift working over 10 days ago, and symptoms developed nearly two days later after her last shift. The employee remains at home self-quarantining and recovering.
“We offer her thoughts and prayers for a full recovery. St. Otto’s has provided this information to all residents, primary family representatives and team members,” said Brian Bernander, administrator/owner. “St. Otto’s Care Center is in contact with the Minnesota Department of Health regarding the most up to date procedures and preventative steps needed to ensure the safety of our residents and team members to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Since March 10, when St. Otto’s Center proactively restricted visitors, implementing national and state guidance on preventing the spread of COVID-19 at St. Otto’s Care Center has remained the top focus.
“St. Otto’s team members remain committed to doing so and continue to show great resolve and compassionate care to our residents,” Bernander said.
“St. Otto’s Care Center will continue to be proactive in providing quality, compassionate care to residents in its care. As a community caring for each other, together, we will get through this non-discriminate virus,” Bernander said.
