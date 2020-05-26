Friday, May 22, two Morrison County residents, both in their 40s, tested positive for COVID-19. Saturday, May 23, a resident in their 20s tested positive and this morning, Tuesday, May 26, Public Health announced another four residents, two in their 20s, one in the 40s and one under the age of 10, tested positive over the weekend as well. One is hospitalized and the others are quarantined in their homes.
The COVID-19 case count in Morrison County is now at 39.
Public Health notes that those who quarantined at home, are assumed to be clear after a two-week period. The first case was reported Friday, April 17.
