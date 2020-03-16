Ruby's Pantry will be cancelled Monday, March 23, for the safety of our guests and volunteers. Preregistered guests will receive a code sent to them the day after our pantry date (March 24th), that they can use at our next pantry or any other pantry they choose. They will need to use this code to register again for the next pantry they wish to attend.
