Director of Morrison County Public Health Brad Vold reported another resident of Morrison County has tested positive for COVID-19.

The resident is in their 60s and is quarantined at their home.

This makes the sixth positive case of COVID-19 in Morrison County, so far. The first reported was a person in their 30s, two teenagers and two people in their 40s also tested positive.

So far, 5136 cases have been confirmed in Minnesota. Of those, 343 have died and 2,172 released from isolation.

