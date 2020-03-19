Little Falls, MN (56345)

Today

Showers early, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 38F. N winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 11F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph.