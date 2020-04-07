OurTown 56345 and the City of Little Falls have collaborated to assemble and publish a comprehensive list of resources related to helping individuals and businesses navigate various issues generated by the COVID 19 pandemic. This “one-stop” link provides information ranging from where to go for unemployment insurance to sheltering in activities for families.

The OurTown 56345 COVID-19 Resource List can be found at the city of Little Falls website - https://www.cityoflittlefalls.com/. There is a link to this on the OurTown 56345 Facebook page as well.

In addition, anyone who comes across something else helpful that is not on this resource page, is asked to send it to Jon Rademacher, jonr@cityoflittlefalls.com, so it can be added. 

