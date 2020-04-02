With the economic struggles that come along with the COVID-19 pandemic, one that is hitting area small businesses is the inability to pay rent for spaces that they lease or rent.
Many landlords and companies, who are also struggling to stay afloat without the steady payments from their lessees, are asking for payments from business owners who have closed their doors, or whose business has been lessened by the implementations made due to the virus.
However, several options are available for small businesses to try and stay afloat during this trying time.
“The Small Business Administration has several loan programs and the state of Minnesota has several as well we are trying to direct businesses that need assistance to those programs,” said Carol Anderson, executive director of Community Development of Morrison County.
She also said that the Little Falls Economic Development Association has a loan program for local businesses “working with capital needs.”
Some of the SBA options include: an SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan, which provides long-term loans up to $2 million to help pay bills, payroll and debts; the SBA Paycheck Protection Program, a federal loan program that was especially created to keep small businesses from going under during the COVID-19 pandemic; the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, which will help those who are self-employed who wouldn’t normally be able to get unemployment benefits; Minnesota Small Business Emergency Loan Program, this could provide up to $35,000 at little to no interest; Minnesota Small Business Logan Guarantee Program, which gives small businesses options on where on how to get a loan and finally, the Unemployment Insurance Shared Work Program, which offers an alternative to laying off employees during the slowdown by allowing employers to divide available hours among employees instead of laying them off.
For more information on these programs and more, visit: mn.gov/deed/newscenter.
What can those who are still working do to help out small businesses in the community?
“What everyone can do to support our local community is to still try and shop local when you can,” Anderson said. “Especially the restaurants as they are trying to still be open with take out and curbside service.”
