At this time, Morrison County Motor Vehicle will be closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Motor Vehicle will be closed due to the recommendations from the Governor. We will be working to determine whether solutions are available to meet social distancing requirements and yet provide service.
We ask that you only visit the Government Center for essential visits. More information on other services and availability will be provided soon.
Thank you for your patience. Morrison County is trying to do our part to help respond to this emerging public health threat.
