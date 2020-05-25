Morrison County COVID-19 Positive Tracker

"39 Positive Cases for Morrison County"

MDH COVID-19 Tracker

As of May 26, 2020 there are 39 COVID-19 positive test patients for Morrison County.

Total deaths Morrison County: 0

Total Minnesota Positive Cases: 21,315

Total approximate number of completed tests: 204,059

  • Approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 22,011
  • Approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 182,048

Total Minnesota Deaths: 881

Deaths for those living in long-term care or assisted living facilities: 717

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 2,676

Hospitalized as of today: 605

Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 248

Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 14,816

Cases by county:

CountyCasesDeaths
Aitkin60
Anoka1,21056
Becker370
Beltrami120
Benton1672
Big Stone30
Blue Earth1151
Brown122
Carlton730
Carver1742
Cass112
Chippewa420
Chisago481
Clay37324
Clearwater30
Cook00
Cottonwood640
Crow Wing561
Dakota1,10235
Dodge440
Douglas290
Faribault120
Fillmore171
Freeborn930
Goodhue552
Grant20
Hennepin7,168539
Houston20
Hubbard10
Isanti280
Itasca537
Jackson390
Kanabec111
Kandiyohi4681
Kittson10
Koochiching60
Lac qui Parle30
Lake10
Lake of the Woods00
Le Sueur411
Lincoln50
Lyon340
McLeod 270
Mahnomen 51
Marshall 90
Martin 1255
Meeker420
Mille Lacs 171
Morrison 390
Mower 1891
Murray 350
Nicollet695
Nobles1,4692
Norman110
Olmsted56210
Otter Tail600
Pennington90
Pine850
Pipestone100
Polk592
Pope80
Ramsey2,43797
Red Lake30
Redwood30
Renville50
Rice3862
Rock210
Roseau10
St. Louis 11113
Scott 3582
Sherburne 2142
Sibley 120
Stearns 1,95012
Steele 1410
Stevens00
Swift160
Todd2040
Traverse30
Wabasha160
Wadena60
Waseca250
Washington52729
Watonwan560
Wilkin113
Winona7815
Wright2531
Yellow Medicine60
Unknown/missing220

Source: Minnesota Department of Health

