Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power are making plans for customers due to COVID-19 and issued the following statement:
We understand COVID-19 is causing uncertainty and concern throughout our region and our nation. Protecting the health and safety of our employees, our families, our customers and our communities is of utmost priority to us. As your community partner that delivers an essential service around the clock to more than 150,000 customers in Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin, our employees at Minnesota Power and Superior Water Light and Power stand ready to ensure uninterrupted delivery of energy services that power our region’s homes, hospitals, schools, businesses and large industries. In the field and at our facilities, we are taking action to keep our employees safe through social distancing measures, and suspending nonessential business travel and large meetings.
We recognize many of our residential customers may be facing financial hardship during this time and worried about paying their utility bill. We are announcing several measures to provide protections and enhance safety, including:
• Immediate suspension of disconnections for residential customers having financial hardship.
• Voluntary extension of Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule through May 31.
• Wisconsin’s winter disconnection moratorium protection for SWL&P residential customers has been extended through the public health emergency.
• All other customers are encouraged to contact us regarding payment arrangements and options.
• For the safety of our workers and our customers, we are suspending all non-emergency customer site visits for the time being.
• We will follow appropriate CDC guidelines when entering your home or business for emergency-related services only.
In this most challenging time, we want you to know that our talented employees will continue to provide the essential services that have powered our region for more than 100 years. Thank you for your trust in Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power as we work together to keep our communities, our customers, and our families healthy and safe.
Sincerely,
Bethany Owen
ALLETE President and CEO
