MDH hotlines are available to assist Minnesotans, including a public line, (651) 201-3920, and a line for questions specifically related to schools and/or childcare, (651) 297-1304. Online resources also are available to help individuals stay up to date:

MDH’s COVID-19 page: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Mayo Clinic’s COVID-19 page: https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/coronavirus/symptoms-causes/syc-20479963

CDC COVID-19 page: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

