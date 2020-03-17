The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) is working closely with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to activate the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program which would provide assistance to eligible businesses and non-profits impacted by COVID-19.
The first step in this process is for the state to meet a minimum threshold of affected businesses within Minnesota. DEED is looking for businesses that have been impacted and can fill out the form at the link below.
Please help DEED meet this threshold - please send this link to any businesses you feel would be impacted by COVID-19, and ask them to please engage.
