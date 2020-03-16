Little Falls Community Schools Superintendent Stephen Jones announced the food program is being addressed by the district -- the district will offer for students beginning tomorrow Tuesday, March 17. The program will have a couple of options to it. First, beginning tomorrow, we will be running our normal 30 bus routes per day but not to pick up students to go to school. These bus routes will run two hours later than on a normal school day. The buses will be used to deliver both breakfast and lunch to students who want it. The buses will stop at every bus stop in the district and the students will come to the bus to pick up breakfast and lunch. If a student is normally picked up at 7:15 a.m. on a school day by a bus, the bus will now come at 9:15 a.m. and will deliver breakfast and lunch to those students who want it. If this is something you want for your children, you must contact either your bus provider or the school district today. You can call Palmer Bus at 632-1555; Strack Bus at 749-2742; or the district at 632-2002 or 632-2029. For students who do not ride our buses but want to have food delivered to them, you also need to contact either Palmer Bus, Strack Bus, or the District. A second free food option available beginning tomorrow is a Grab 'N Go program headquartered at Little Falls Community High School and Dr. Knight Elementary. Students can pick up breakfast and lunch between the hours of 9:00 - 11:00 at either of those schools. Our goal with offering options is to continue to provide nutritional services to as many children as possible. Please contact us as soon as possible if you would like to be a part of either of these food program services...or if you have questions about the program.
