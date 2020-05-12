Little Falls Community Schools has confirmed it first COVID-19 case involving a staff member. The last day the affected staff member worked in the district was Thursday, May 7. The staff member is quarantined at their home.
Moving forward:
- Lindbergh, Middle School, Lincoln, and Early Childhood will be closed to the public and staff on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, May 13-15, for deep cleaning.
- Dr. Knight and the High School will remain open on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, May 13-15
- Childcare at Lindbergh and Early Childhood is completely closed Wednesday-Friday, May 13-15. Parents of our childcare students are being notified.
- We are coordinating efforts with the Minnesota Department of Health and following CDC guidelines.
- The affected employee had no connection whatsoever with the district's Food Program. We will continue as normal with preparing, packaging, and delivering food to our children.
The district takes the safety of its students, families, staff, and communities very seriously. Our response to this situation is based on using extreme caution and recommended best practices to minimize any potential harm to students, staff, and families.
