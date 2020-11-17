Little Falls Community Schools Supt. Steve Jones said Little Falls Community Schools will enter distance learning immediately.
A press release issued by Jones said:
• Tuesday, November 17, will be a Transition Day for staff at all the schools except Lindbergh
• No school for students in the district on Tuesday except for Lindbergh students
• Only Lindbergh students will begin Distance Learning on Tuesday, November 17
• Again, Little Falls Community Schools is entering Distance Learning immediately across the entire district.
• Wednesday, November 18, all students in the district will have Distance Learning
• There will be Distance Learning on Friday, November 20, for the entire district; this was previously announced as a "no school" day but there will now be distance learning across the whole district on Friday, November 20.
Kids Korner for Tier I workers will be available:
• Tuesday (Nov. 17) at Lindbergh and Lincoln from 6:00 AM - 5:30 PM.
• Tuesday (Nov.17) at Dr. Knight from 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM.
• Contact Community Services at 632-7900 for information on Kids Korner at Lindbergh, Lincoln, and Knight
On November 23, Kids Korner for Tier I families enrolled in our Preschool program will be available. Hours are 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM. Contact Heather at 616-6247 to register your child
The district will launch its Distance Learning Food Service program on Wednesday, Nov. 18, additional information will be released tomorrow concerning pickup times and locations. For questions about the Distance Learning Food Service program, please contact Food Service at 632-2030 or Transportation at 632-2029.
"I know this has been a difficult time for families full of constant change. However, we are living in a world of coronavirus that has presented incredible challenges to you as families and us as a school district. Please let us know how we can be of assistance to you. Thank you," Jones said.
