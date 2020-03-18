The Chamber will remain open to serve our members, the community and address the concerns of the Arts & Crafts and Market Place Fair vendors. At this time, we are planning on the Fair weekend to be staged as normal.
For the month of March, Chamber events are being postponed and rescheduled - see below. "As we go forward, a determination will be made for events based on the restrictions put in place by the government. Please remember to patronize our local businesses during these uncertain times. We need to pull together as a community to all come out of this strong and ready for the future," said Chamber President/CEO Deb Boelz.
Following are the activities of the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce for the week of March 18 - 27, 2020.
- March 20 Friday Morning Coffee - CANCELLED
- March 25 Lunchtime on Location - POSTPONED date and time to be announced
- April 2 Business After Hours - POSTPONED date and time to be announced
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.