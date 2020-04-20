Walz on Friday, April 17, signed legislation allowing takeout sales of beer and wine from bars and restaurants during the pandemic. The bill received overwhelming bipartisan support in the Legislature. Bars and restaurants will be able to sell a bottle of wine or an unopened six-pack of beer, cider or hard seltzer with food orders.
"This is a small but important step to provide relief for the local restaurants that are struggling to keep their lights on during this pandemic," Walz said.
