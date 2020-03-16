Kinship of Morrison County staff and board of directors have rescheduled the upcoming 21st Annual Soup & Chili Cook-off in light of the risk & fear surrounding Coronavirus (COVID-19). The well-being of our 450+ attendees is at the forefront of this decision as there would be risk of exposure, especially to the older attendees. In addition, we want to give proper recognition for the generosity of our cookers, donors & sponsors by having a sizeable crowd at the Cook-off, something that may not be possible given the fear surrounding Covid-19.
The Cook-off is rescheduled for Tuesday, October 13th at the Falls Ballroom in Little Falls. It will be a kick-off to the soup & chili season in Minnesota! Any pre-sale tickets and sponsored tables will be honored for this new date.
As a result of this decision, Kinship is excited to announce that we will be hosting an online silent auction from March 23 through March 31. This auction will focus on the great seasonal packages which were donated for the Cook-off and is an introduction to the “mobile bidding” platform that Kinship will be using moving forward. To access the auction, go to www.kinshipofmc.org and follow the link! You will be able to view the items, learn about how mobile bidding will work and then begin to generously bid on March 23rd!
Feel free to contact me with any questions that you may have at (320) 632-8806 or via email at info@kinshipofmc.org.
