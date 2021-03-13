Little Falls senior Jackson Grant ended his Nordic Skiing career on a high note, as he finished fourth place in the state pursuit at Giants Ridge in Biwabik, March 12.

As a team, the Flyers finished in 11th place out of 16 teams, with sophomore Ethan Yorek coming in 30th place.

Sophomore Beth Ahlin also competed as an individual for the Flyers.

Check back later this week for full coverage of Nordic ski state.

