Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday that he extended the “Stay at Home” order until May 4, as the COVID-19 Pandemic continues.
The extended order allows Minnesotans to continue to leave their homes for health reasons, getting groceries and food, getting gas and taking part in outdoor activities.
Social distancing and other COVID-19 guidelines by the Minnesota DPH must also be followed if one leaves home.
“I hope that as the Stay at Home order continues, Governor Walz allows more businesses to reopen if they can do so safely,” said Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.