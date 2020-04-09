Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday that he extended the “Stay at Home” order until May 4, as the COVID-19 Pandemic continues.

The extended order allows Minnesotans to continue to leave their homes for health reasons, getting groceries and food, getting gas and taking part in outdoor activities.

Social distancing and other COVID-19 guidelines by the Minnesota DPH must also be followed if one leaves home.

“I hope that as the Stay at Home order continues, Governor Walz allows more businesses to reopen if they can do so safely,” said Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls.

