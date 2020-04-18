Today, Governor Walz and Lt. Governor Flanagan launched a week-long statewide homemade mask drive to encourage Minnesotans to create homemade masks for donation and highlight the importance of workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Saturday, April 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Minnesotans can deliver homemade masks to their local fire department. Fire departments will then deliver the masks to local congregate living facilities for their employees and residents to wear.
“Those working in congregate living facilities are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Walz. “While homemade masks will not replace personal protective equipment, they go a long way in preventing the wearer from infecting others. I am asking Minnesota’s crafters, sewers, and creatives to step up and help out their community.”
Face mask design patterns and instructions can be found online.
The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings to protect others from COVID-19. Cloth face masks can help prevent the wearer from infecting others – especially in situations where they may spread the virus without symptoms. Cloth face masks are not a proven way to prevent COVID-19 from infecting the wearer.
Yesterday, Governor Walz signed legislation allowing takeout sales of beer and wine from bars and restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic. After the Governor encouraged the legislature to take up the issue, the bill received overwhelming bipartisan support in the House and Senate.
“This is a small but important step to provide relief for the local restaurants that are struggling to keep their lights on during this pandemic,” said Governor Walz. “This will allow Minnesotans to continue to support their favorite local businesses. The restaurant industry is finding creative ways to keep Minnesotans fed and happy during this challenging time, and we’re going to help them out.”
Bars and restaurants are able to sell an unopened six-pack of beer, cider or hard seltzer or a bottle of wine with food orders.
