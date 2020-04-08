Gov. Tim Walz announced today an order to extend the stay at home order until May 4, to give the state time to get ready to treat COVID-19 cases and to have the proper equipment necessary, both for patients and for health care workers, as well as emergency response personnel.
Of the 1,154 reported positive cases in Minnesota, none are recorded as being in Morrison County. Thirty-nine people have died from the disease in Minnesota.
Total approximate number of completed tests in Minnesota: 30,753
- Total approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 9,012
- Total approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 21,741
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.