Gov. Tim Walz announced today an order to extend the stay at home order until May 4, to give the state time to get ready to treat COVID-19 cases and to have the proper equipment necessary, both for patients and for health care workers, as well as emergency response personnel.

Of the 1,154 reported positive cases in Minnesota, none are recorded as being in Morrison County. Thirty-nine people have died from the disease in Minnesota.

Total approximate number of completed tests in Minnesota: 30,753

  • Total approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 9,012
  • Total approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 21,741
