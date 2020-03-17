Due to concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls have cancelled the following events. (Please remove any of these events that appear on your online Calendar of Events.) Thank you for informing the public and for your understanding.
- All Masses & Communion Services (March 16-May 17 closed to the public)
- Centering Prayer—March 19; April 16
- Family of Origin Workshop—March 20-22
- Gymnastics Recital – March 26
- Brass Ensemble – March 29
- Taize Prayer—April 2; May 7
- Dance Recital – April 7
- Holy Week Services (April 5-12 closed to the public)
- Good Friday Walk for Peace—April 10
- Prom—The Way it Should Have Been fundraiser—April 17
- Pasta Bar fundraiser—April 18
- Earth Day Prayer Service—April 22
- St. Francis Music Center Orchestra Spring Concert—April 24
- Taste of St. Cloud—May 4
- St. Francis Music Center Chorale Concert—May 8
- St. Francis Music Center Spring Recitals—May 15-17
