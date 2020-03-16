Crow Wing County Board Chair, Paul Koering, announced that the Public Hearing in front of the County Board scheduled for March 19 at 6 p.m. regarding Crow Wing County becoming a “2nd Amendment Dedicated County” is cancelled. Chair Koering has scheduled the issue to be on the Board’s agenda on April 14 at their regularly scheduled County Board meeting.
Koering said, “While circumstances may dictate the need to make this adjustment, I remain committed to bringing this issue to a vote of the full County Board. County Board members have already received a lot of correspondence and phone calls regarding this issue and I expect that will continue until we do vote on it.”
Contact information for all County Board members, as well as a detailed map of each of their districts, is always available on Crow Wing County’s website at https://crowwing.us/65/County-Board or by visiting the County’s website at crowwing.us and clicking on “County Board.”
