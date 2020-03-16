Crow Wing County offices will remain open to provide services to residents. However, the public is encouraged to use online services or call instead of coming in person if possible. To protect the public’s health and slow the rate of transmission of COVID-19, Crow Wing County employees will be implementing social distancing while they serve the public. Staff remain committed to being a reliable and trusted source of factual information and preparedness suggestions. Staff are following recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) to help reduce transmission of the virus to protect residents, families, and employees.
To date, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within Crow Wing County. According to County Administrator, Tim Houle “Precisely because of that, efforts we take today can make a real difference in the ultimate impact to our community should that change. Remember that 80% of those who contract the virus will have only mild to moderate symptoms, but the remaining 20% may experience more severe symptoms. For the 80%, staying home when you are ill and treating your symptoms as you would treat a case of influenza should be all that is necessary. To that end, if you are sick, please stay home.”
Houle went on to say, “For the remaining 20%, the virus can cause more severe symptoms. Social distancing is an extremely important strategy to slow the progression of the illness in a community. That is vital to ensuring our available health care resources are not overwhelmed, as they have been in other parts of the world, and that they can give our loved ones with severe symptoms the care they will need. Social distancing, implemented early, can make a real difference in the rate of transmission. That makes our prudent planning, and not panic, all the more important, which is why we are working hard over this weekend to try to put prudent social distancing measures in place in our own operations.”
Here are some things the public can do to help with that effort:
• Check out our website for a list of services we provide that you can access online instead of coming in person to our offices.
• Consider calling us so we can assist you over the phone.
• Check out ready.gov to prepare for your family. Keep a minimum of 2 weeks supply of prescription, water and food.
Crow Wing County Public Health does have a plan in place for responding in case we do see coronavirus appear in our community. Staff are following the guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Below are some key strategies for you to help protect yourself and your families.
• Watch for symptoms in you or your family such as fever, cough and shortness of breath.
• If you have symptoms, call your clinic prior to showing up to allow medical teams to tell you the protocols they would like you to follow.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water.
• Stay home when you are sick
• Cover your cough and sneezes
• Frequently clean all commonly touched surfaces and work areas.
County offices are open 8:00 am-5:00pm Monday-Friday. Contact Crow Wing County at 218-824-1067 or www.crowwing.us. The Minnesota Department of Health has a hotline for questions at 651-201-5414 from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. Emergency preparedness information can be found at https://www.ready.gov/
