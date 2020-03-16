In light of Governor Tim Walz’s declaration of a peacetime state of emergency relating to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, The Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum will be closed from March 15 through March 31, 2020. We will reassess the situation at that time in order to determine the best course of action moving forward.

Museum staff will be checking email and phone messages through this time. If you have questions about research or county history, call 320-632-4007 or email mocohistory@gmail.com.

Visit our website, morrisoncountyhistory.org, regularly for updates and Morrison County history content.

