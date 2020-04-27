Currently, St. Gabriel’s is testing patients based on the criteria set forth by the Minnesota Department of Health. Here the link to MDH’s guidelines.

https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/basics.html

CHI St. Gabriel’s, soon, would like to expand the testing to virtually everyone who is symptomatic. We are planning to expand testing to all symptomatic pts as early as this week, but those people will first need to be seen either through telehealth visit or ED.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, please schedule to a Telehealth Visit with the Family Medical Center (320-631-7000) or if you are experiencing severe symptoms, please present to the SGH Emergency Department.

