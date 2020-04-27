Currently, St. Gabriel’s is testing patients based on the criteria set forth by the Minnesota Department of Health. Here the link to MDH’s guidelines.
https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/basics.html
CHI St. Gabriel’s, soon, would like to expand the testing to virtually everyone who is symptomatic. We are planning to expand testing to all symptomatic pts as early as this week, but those people will first need to be seen either through telehealth visit or ED.
If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, please schedule to a Telehealth Visit with the Family Medical Center (320-631-7000) or if you are experiencing severe symptoms, please present to the SGH Emergency Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.