The Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center at Central Lakes College is canceling the remainder of its season, following yesterday’s announcement from Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra that all events with more than 100 attendees are cancelled until May 1 at all campuses. This move is part of the system’s fight against the spread of COVID-19.
The events affected are:
- Neither Wolf Nor Dog (March 17 and 18)
- Farewell Angelina (March 21)
- Laurence Juber (March 26)
- Big Friendly Giant (April 3 and 4)
- The New Standards (April 17)
- I Am…He Said: A Neil Diamond Celebration (April 24)
- The Outgoing Tide (April 30-May 2, May 7-9)
If you’ve already purchased tickets to one or more of these events, here are options for you to consider:
Credit for purchased tickets to be applied to future events (any ticketing fees already paid cannot be credited);
Donation of the ticket price to our organization;
Refund (less service fees)
“We humbly ask that you consider option #2, as the organization will have a substantial financial loss as a result of these actions,” said Patrick Spradlin, director of the CLC Performing Arts Center. "If you opt for a refund, please understand that processing refunds may take some time, depending on the method of payment you initially used and when purchase was made. And, we are able to refund ONLY to the original purchaser of the ticket(s)."
Box office staff will be contacting ticket holders for each event via email and/or phone to discuss these options. They will work with each event on a chronological basis, with ‘Neither Wolf Nor Dog’ patrons being contacted first, and working through to ‘The Outgoing Tide’ ticket holders. Please be patient as we work through this process; there are over 1,600 ticket holders to be contacted.
Spradlin added, "At this point in time, the events are cancelled, not postponed. Should we be able to re-schedule any or all of these events, we will let you know. However, given the uncertainty of matters, we do not have a timetable as yet for possible re-scheduling. Thank you for your patience in this matter. We promise to have a robust, entertaining season (beginning with summer theatre) after this initial crisis has been averted."
