In an effort to provide COVID-19 screening to community members that follows appropriate social distancing recommendations, CentraCare is now offering curbside collection. At this time, this service is only for people with an appointment. Upon arrival, a specimen will be collected via nasal swab. After collection, the sample will be tested for Influenza and COVID-19, and the patient will be contacted with test results.
CentraCare eClinic is also offering COVID-19 screening visits free of charge.
The severity of COVID-19 symptoms can range from very mild to severe. The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
If you have symptoms of respiratory illness, please do one of the following:
Visit CentraCare eClinic for an online, phone or video visit, 24/7.
Call CentraCare Connect at 320-200-3200 to speak with a nurse, 24/7.
Curbside collection is currently offered in St. Cloud with plans to add additional locations in the future. It will allow community members with symptoms to be screened while remaining in their car and limiting exposure to other individuals.
Our goal in offering curbside collection is to keep patients who are at-risk for COVID-19 out of clinics, urgent care locations and emergency departments.
Again, you will need an appointment in order to be screened at a curbside location. Do not arrive at a curbside collection location without an appointment.
